Sylvia Ann Pellegrin Boudreaux, age 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Chauvin Funeral Home.



Sylvia is survived by her sons, Marvin P. Boudreaux and Edwina, Todd P. Boudreaux and wife, Debra, and Lee A. Boudreaux; brother, Ray Pellegrin and Diane; sister, Yvonne Wilson; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jared, Angelle and Tiffany Boudreaux; great-grandson, Alex Boudreaux; and granddaughter-in-law, Charlotte Boudreaux.



Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Reginald "Reggie" Daniel Boudreaux; son, Marc Boudreaux; daughter, Leslie Boudreaux; parents, Arthur Adam and Lorraine Leonard Pellegrin; sister, Genevieve Hedspeth and husband, William "Bill"; brother-in-law, Carr E. Wilson Jr.; and grandchild, Marc Boudreaux.



Sylvia was a charter member of Aphrodite Carnival Club for 24 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She overcame many challenges throughout her life and was an inspiration to us all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019