Albert Earl Robinson was born March 9, 1944 in Houston, TX to Albert and Lucille Robinson. Albert Earl was baptized at Kashmere Gardens Baptist Church. Albert Earl departed this life on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Al's career started out as laborer for a foundation repair company In Houston, Tx. Albert Earl progressed swiftly in his career in foundation repair where he was promoted to crew foreman. It wasn't long before he promoted to Superintendent and specifically requested by engineers and clients for his vast knowledge and foundation leveling expertise.

In 1979, Al met the love of his life, Edna Eearle. After dating one year, they were married during the Thanksgiving holidays in 1980. Because of his deep love for Edna, Al embraced all 5 stepchildren as his own, in addition to his 4 children. Al was a generous provider for Edna Earle and all his children and grandchildren.

In May of 1999, Al co-founded Foundation Specialists as Vice President of Production. With Al's 35 years experience at the time coupled with the company's effective marketing strategy, the company catapulted from a start up to having over 10 production crews in less than 2 years. The company now operates in 4 major cities across Texas and has an excellent reputation with several management firms based on the lessons taught by Al over the years. Al's charming personality, technical expertise and high level professionalism allowed the company to thrive, recruit and retain quality laborers, foremen and his lovely wife as office manager, Edna Robinson. Foundation Specialists was built on a solid foundation of love, compassion, generosity, professionalism and quality all of which Al encompassed throughout his entire career. He kept the office lively and staff in stitches. Above all, he had a heart and was a shining example of work hard, play hard and Galatians 6:9.

On holidays, Al would go above and beyond showering his family with flowers, candy, cash, customized greeting cards to solo performances before a romantic dinner at home with his wife, Edna Earle. Al was the consummate gentleman and always went out of his way to make everyone around him better and feel special.

His hobbies included fishing, dominoes, music, mentoring the youth, fashion, cooking and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys.

His parents Albert and Lucille Robinson precede him in death. He is also survived by his brother Alton Robinson (Juanita).

He was deeply dedicated to his family. Albert Earl will be missed by his loving wife Edna, daughters: Theresa Howard, Lola Robinson & Edna Whitaker, sons: Albert Ray Robinson, Dijon Robinson, Vince Whitaker, Claude Whitaker, Tony Whitaker and Bruce Whitaker. He had a special place in his heart for his grandson Claude Whitaker III raising him as his own. A number of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, close friends, care taker Jeanette and confidant Robert Forward.

To sum it up, Al never met a stranger. We mourn his loss because he was so special and giving and will be greatly missed until we meet again in the heavenly place of the Most High God.

Homegoing Services -

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Visitation 11-1 PM; Funeral 1 PM

Kashmere Gardens Baptist Church

4302 Cavalcade Houston, TX 77026

Interment-Calvary Hill Cemetery



