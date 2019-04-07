Alfred Sam Goodman

1937-2019

Alfred Sam Goodman was born August 4, 1937, in Tyler, Texas to Lucille and Mike Goodman. He was raised in East Texas and enjoyed the pleasures of small town country life. As a teenager, he was known for building elaborate toothpick models of bridges and airplanes.

Alfred graduated from Gladewater High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he was known as "Punchy" because of his fascination with gadgets and electronics. A proud Longhorn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. He graduated from UT Dental Branch in Houston with his DDS and in 1967 received a Masters in Science Dental (MSD) from the University of Washington.

In 1959, Alfred met the beautiful Joyce Daily and, after a brief courtship, they married on July 14, 1960. Alfred spent two years in the Air Force in Denver, where Joyce and Alfred started their family. They returned to Houston in 1967 to start his periodontal practice, which continued for 50 years. Alfred was both doctor and friend to his patients, many who maintained lifelong friendships with Alfred and Joyce. He served as President of the Southwest Society of Periodontists and the Houston Society of Periodontists.

A renaissance man, Alfred had many interests including jewelry making, photography, cooking, building custom furniture, and collecting and refurbishing sports cars. He collected Art Deco, Art Nouveau, and contemporary pieces, and supported local artists and Houston's cultural offerings. He became interested in wine and fine food and belonged to the Chaine d'Rotissier, International Wine and Food Society, and Les Amis d'Escoffier. Joyce and Alfred enjoyed traveling the world, visiting countless locations in Europe and the United States and, of course, any place where they could spend time with their grandchildren.

After retiring in 2011, Alfred volunteered at the Emergency Aid Coalition, helping provide clothes and shoes to families in need. He also volunteered at his synagogue of 52 years, Temple Emanu El. Alfred loved his family above all else.

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Mike Goodman, and his beloved sister, Royce Ann Sline. Alfred is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce Goodman, as well as his children: Laura Goodman Towber, Steven and Maxine Goodman, David and Patricia Goodman, and grandchildren, Meredith and Adam Stewart, Matthew Goodman, Rachel Goodman, Audrey Goodman, Andrew Towber, Jacob Towber, and Ethan Towber.

The funeral will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2018, at the Emanu El Memorial Park Cemetery at 8341 Bissonnet St.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Temple Emanu El or The Emergency Aid Coalition at www.eachouston.org. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary