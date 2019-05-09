Barbara Elaine Tamasy

1926-2019

BARBARA ELAINE TAMASY, 92, of Cypress, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior after passing away peacefully on April 14, 2019. Barbara was born in St. Joseph, MO to Oren and Vera Babcock on July 18, 1926. She moved to Houston, TX in order to attend the University of Houston where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Business. There, she met her husband, Joseph, a Rice Institute student, at a USO dance. They married in 1948 and were married for 59 years until Joe's passing. Once she became a mother, Barbara's life was centered around raising their three girls. She was always involved in their activities. At the same time, she had lots of interests of her own, many of which she shared with Joe: church choir and Bible studies, Republican precinct work, square dancing, sewing, gardening, Texas Tea Party, American Cancer Society, PEO, USO hospitality and retiree luncheons. Barbara was known for her welcoming bright smile. She practiced Texas hospitality like no other. She loved cooking, baking and preparing Hungarian recipes she learned from Joe's family. Sharing barbecue chicken and brisket at the Tamasys' in Cypress was a joy all its own. She passed on her love for cooking to her daughters. Barbara spent many years as a substitute teacher in Cy-Fair ISD. When Joe began a private law practice in the early 1980's, she became his full time "volunteer" paralegal. Barbara was an active charter member of Cypress Bible Church and a PEO Golden Girl (72 years). Just prior to the Hurricane Harvey flood, she moved to Colonial Oaks Assisted Living in Sugar Land, TX so that she could be closer to her daughter Jo Lynn. She was greatly loved by all of the Colonial Oaks staff. Barbara is survived by daughters Cynthia Taylor (Joe) of Scottsdale, AZ; Amy Stanly (David) of Lawrence-ville, GA; and Jo Lynn Gill (Steve) of Sugar Land, TX. She was a beloved Mimi to grandchildren Luke Taylor (Meg), Julie Prothro (Evan), Brett Gill (Kayla), Scott Gill (Haley), and Jonathan Stanly, as well as great-grandchildren Colin, Ezekiel, Hadley, Norah, Wyatt, and Holly. Her parents, her husband and her brother, Walter, predeceased her. A memorial celebration of Barbara's life will be held Friday, May 10 at 1 p.m. at Cypress Bible Church, 11711 Cypress N. Houston Road, Cypress, TX 77429. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be given in her memory to Cypress Bible Church Missions Fund.