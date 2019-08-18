Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Anderson Obituary
Clarence Eugene Anderson
1938-2019
Clarence Eugene Anderson, 80, died on June 28, 2019, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gene was born in Pampa, Texas on August 31, 1938. He was a global resident of Houston, Texas; London, UK; Darien, Conn; Theoule-sur-Mer, Fr; Hauraki, NZ and recently, Beverly Hills, Calif. He received a BS in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and MBA from Harvard University, 1963. Gene was VP of Tenneco International Co and VP of Corporate Development/Planning for Tenneco Inc; Managing Director of Globe Petroleum Sales Ltd; COO for Albright and Wilson Ltd; President of Celanese International Co; CEO of Johnson Matthey plc; and Chairman/CEO of Ferranti International plc. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Faye and Clarence Anderson; sister, Paula Carrell; brother, Larry Anderson; grandparents, Theodoshia and Henry Anderson; Pauline and William Carey.
He is survived by his wife, Daniela; their daughter, Claressinka and husband, Joe Pugliese, grandson, Lucian; his three children from a previous marriage; daughter, Amy Anderson, and husband, Bradley Lingo, granddaughters, Emma, Carroll, and Winifred and great-grandchildren Lyla and Ayden; son, Clarence Eugene Anderson Jr; daughter, Melissa Anderson-Harty, and husband, Jon Harty, granddaughters, Grace and Gwendolyn; brothers, James and Robert Anderson; and sister-in-law, Nancy Anderson.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.