Clarence Eugene Anderson
1938-2019
Clarence Eugene Anderson, 80, died on June 28, 2019, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gene was born in Pampa, Texas on August 31, 1938. He was a global resident of Houston, Texas; London, UK; Darien, Conn; Theoule-sur-Mer, Fr; Hauraki, NZ and recently, Beverly Hills, Calif. He received a BS in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and MBA from Harvard University, 1963. Gene was VP of Tenneco International Co and VP of Corporate Development/Planning for Tenneco Inc; Managing Director of Globe Petroleum Sales Ltd; COO for Albright and Wilson Ltd; President of Celanese International Co; CEO of Johnson Matthey plc; and Chairman/CEO of Ferranti International plc. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Faye and Clarence Anderson; sister, Paula Carrell; brother, Larry Anderson; grandparents, Theodoshia and Henry Anderson; Pauline and William Carey.
He is survived by his wife, Daniela; their daughter, Claressinka and husband, Joe Pugliese, grandson, Lucian; his three children from a previous marriage; daughter, Amy Anderson, and husband, Bradley Lingo, granddaughters, Emma, Carroll, and Winifred and great-grandchildren Lyla and Ayden; son, Clarence Eugene Anderson Jr; daughter, Melissa Anderson-Harty, and husband, Jon Harty, granddaughters, Grace and Gwendolyn; brothers, James and Robert Anderson; and sister-in-law, Nancy Anderson.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019