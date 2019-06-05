Donna Jean Hobdy

1938-2019

Donna Jean Hobdy , 80, of Houston, Texas, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Houston.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 11 at Forest Park - Lawndale with a minister from Christ Church Cathedral, officiating.

D.J. (as she was known) was born in O'Donnell, Texas to Alton and Verda Hobdy on May 21, 1938. She graduated from Texas Women's University with a degree in Journalism. She worked as a reporter and editor for The Houston Chronicle for more than 30 years.

D.J. is preceded in death by her long-time friend, Ann Holmes; her brother, Edmund Hobdy; and her parents.

D.J. is survived by her sister, Mary Ruth Lane of Lubbock, Texas; cousins Beverly Burke and Gary Hobdy, both of Houston, Texas; and Tom Hobdy of Victoria, Texas.

Memorials may be given to Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas 77002

The family of Donna Jean Hobdy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Colonial Oaks – Braeswood and Acura Hospice Services for their professional care and concern.