Dorothy Isaac Kight
1938 - 2020
Dorothy Isaac Kight
1938-2020
Dorothy Kight passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 to spend eternity with her savior, Jesus Christ. She is now home and reunited with her husband, Michael John Robson Kight, her brother, Edward Charles "Ike" Isaac Jr., and her parents, Edward Charles Isaac and Ruth Purdy Isaac.
Dorothy was born on October 25, 1938 in Houston, Texas. She attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Junior High, Lamar High School, and the University of Texas at Austin. She married Michael John Robson Kight on November 18, 1961 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Dorothy and Mike enjoyed eight wonderful years in the Larchmont neighborhood where they made lifelong friends. In 1970, Dorothy and Mike moved to the house on Pelham Drive where Dorothy was raised. Their home was a meeting place for adults and children for over 27 years. Dorothy always had the door open and was the consummate hostess. Dorothy and Mike eventually left Houston and spent their twilight years on the San Bernard River in Sweeny, Texas. This was Mamma Sue's happy place, as she was lovingly known to her grandkids. If she was not edging the yard with scissors or tending to her plants, she was enjoying the peacefulness and beauty of the river.
Dorothy was admired for her quiet, reserved and polite disposition. She had so many sweet and loyal friends gathered from her school days and commitments to Tri Delta Sorority, PEO Sisterhood, River Oaks Garden Club, the Brown Thumb Garden Club from Larchmont, The Church of St. John the Divine, St. Anne Catholic Church, St Thomas Mother's Club, The Guild Shop, and so many more. She had an amazing life surrounded by the love and admiration of family and friends.
Her children always said it and believe it to be true; she was a living angel. She loved the Lord completely and was servant hearted in a way that is seldom seen these days. Dorothy Kight will always be the finest example of the generous and selfless life that Christ asks of us all.
Dorothy is survived by her three sons and their families; Renee and Michael Kight and their children and families, Anna and Johnny Kight and their son Luca, Kayla and Jake Kight, Annie and Kelly Kuni, and Ashley Kight; Catherine and Rick Kight and their children CJ, Kristin and William; Hollianne and Allen Kight and their children Bryan and Ellie.
Due to the current health crisis, the family will conduct a private burial at Glenwood Cemetery later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be directed to Camp Allen, 18800 FM 362, Navasota, Texas 77868 or https://www.campallen.org/support.html .
While we mourn her loss, as Dorothy always said, "This too shall pass." This is the hope we have in Jesus, and for this, we give eternal praise!



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 27, 2020
John and I were so sorry to hear about Dorothy's passing. She was an amazing person that loved Mike and her family more than anything in the world. I told our daughter Ashley about it and her comment was, "I know she is heaven sipping a cocktail with Mike and my Mom, Julie!" I know all 3 of them are so happy being together again!
John and Deb Madden
Family
November 24, 2020
Our family and the Kights have had a very long (40+years of loving and respectful) years relationship. How sorry are we to hear of Dorothy's passing . Now free of earthly pain and suffering , she and their wonderful family are in our prayers.

May she rest in peace in the arms of our Savior and again with her wonderful Mike.
Tom and Pat Langley , Georgetown,TX
Friend
