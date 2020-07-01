Edward Mock
1934-2020
Edward A. Mock, 85, entered eternal rest on June 28, 2020. He was born in Plantersville, Texas on July 22, 1934 to Anton and Mary Mock.
Edward is survived by his wife, Loretta Kuehn Mock; children Sharon (Rodney) Macon, Carolyn (Robert) Thornton, Wayne (Sherida) Mock and Gerald (Staci) Mock; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Norman Mock.
Funeral service information is available at earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church RAC fund.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.