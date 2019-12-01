Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
717 Sage Road
Houston, TX
Evie Ronald


1940 - 2019
Sara-Eve "Evie"
Monroe Ronald
1940-2019
Sara-Eve "Evie" Monroe Ronald, of Houston, passed away on Monday, the 18th of November 2019, after a brief yet courageous struggle with lung cancer. She was 78 years of age.
Evie was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Pennsylvania, where she also completed post-graduate work in Computer Science.
Evie began her professional career as a Project Manager with RCA in New York City, and enjoyed great success in major account sales with UNIVAC, Tandem Computers, and Fujitsu (Siemens). She was also a licensed Interior Designer. An avid golfer and world traveler, Evie most recently visited London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bali, and Buenos Aires – all within the past year!
Evie was a member of BraeBurn Country Club, Houston Club, and the Caledonian Club (London). She contributed her many talents and boundless energy to charitable organizations across Houston, including Houston Symphony League, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, Moores School of Music Society, Houston Ballet Guild, and Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (International Committee). Evie was also a very proud and active member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
Evie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 27 years, Adam Macnab Ronald, Jr. She is survived by remarkable friends across the world, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was especially thankful for the devoted care of friends Mary Bell, Mark and Marilyn Hughes, Nicole Mordy, and Helen Shaffer who filled her final months with love, laughter and prayer.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 6th of December, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, kindly consider contributions to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, TX, 77056; The Houston Symphony League, 615 Louisiana St., Suite 102, Houston, TX, 77002; or to the .
Please visit Evie's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
