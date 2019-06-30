Resources More Obituaries for Fortino Escobedo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fortino Escobedo

Fortino "Tino" Escobedo (78) from Sugar Land, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 24, 2019, after a brief battle with a very aggressive cancer. He was surrounded by his wife Rita and daughters Sylvia and Tanya.

Tino was born November 26, 1940 in Mexico. He moved to Galveston at the age of nine where he grew up. Tino graduated from Ball High School in Galveston. He was the first Hispanic student to graduate with NHS honors.

Tino worked in Houston's prominent restaurant industry his entire career. He was known for making every guest's experience a memorable one. His hospitality and incredible work ethic are what made him stand out in his profession. Tino began working at the age of nine, and started as a busboy in his teens, then as a waiter, bartender, and dining room captain. In 1972 he was hired as General Manager of Hugo's Window Box at the Hyatt Regency. In 1979, Tino accepted the position as General Manager of Tony's restaurant, the number one fine dining establishment in Houston, where he worked for 17 years. While he was there, Tino had the privilege of serving five U.S. Presidents. Tino then worked as General Manager of Grotto Restaurant for five years. In 1999, Tino accepted the position of General Manager of Mark's American Cuisine where he worked until his retirement in 2007. During his retirement, Tino enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughters, working in the garden, enjoying his love of music and constantly adding to his record collection. Tino was also known for his amazing dancing skills. Most importantly, Tino enjoyed spending quality time with three grandsons. They were the absolute pride of his life and brought him immeasurable joy.

Prior to his stellar service in the Hospitality Industry, Tino served in the Mexican Army. He then proudly served in the United States Army as an MP achieving the rank of Sergeant with Honorable Discharge. After completing his service in 1965, Tino worked at the Warwick Hotel where he met the love of his live, Rita. They enjoyed life together for over 52 years.

Tino was a man of impeccable integrity. There are so many words to describe him and his life: humble, kind, genuine, generous, gracious, loving, and compassionate. Through his actions, Tino made these words come to life.

Some of the many honors achieved by Tino include: Hyatt Regency Department Head of the Year 1976; Ultra magazine cover 1981; James Beard Award Nominee for Outstanding Wine Service 1992; Houston Metropolitan People's Choice Award for Tony's 1992; My Table Magazine Culinary Awards Service Person of the Year 2000; member of Chaine Des Rotisseurs.

Tino is already greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Rita Escobedo, his daughters Sylvia Escobedo and Tanya Escobedo, and three grandsons Luke (13), Jack Henry (10) and Evan (7), known to them as "Papa Tino".

There will be a Celebration of Life for Tino in the near future.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Tino in the near future.

In the meantime, the family welcomes messages and condolences to be sent or posted to Tino's Legacy Page on the Houston Chronicle Website Houston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tino's name to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019