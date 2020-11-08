Frank W. Stowell, Jr.
1929-2020
Frank W. Stowell, Jr., died on Monday the 28th of September 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on February 15, 1929 to Frank and Ann Stowell in Oak Park, Illinois. The young family spent their early years in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan before moving to Houston, Texas. Frank attended San Jacinto High School and graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1947. In the fall of 1947, he matriculated at the newly founded University of St. Thomas as part of the inaugural class. Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. While stationed at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, he courted and married Vera Hope whom he had met in Houston. After their wedding in Houston, the couple started their married life at Camp Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, where they made lifelong friends. They returned to Houston to start a family after Frank was honorably discharged from the Army.
Frank always showed an interest in medicine and helping others. After high school, he was part of the construction crew for the Baylor College of Medicine Cullen Building in the newly formed Texas Medical Center (TMC). Wanting to continue using his training as a medic in the Army, his first professional job was with the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Houston. Soon he learned about a job opportunity as a pharmaceutical salesman. He accepted an offer and spent the next 44 years in that industry, retiring from SmithKline Beecham. His career could not have been a more perfect fit. He had a deep interest in science and medicine and was blessed with one of the most engaging personalities ever. He participated in the growth of the Texas Medical Center and benefitted from its presence in Houston. Not only was the TMC part of his business success, it was also where he received two "extended warranties" from Houston Methodist Hospital thanks to his longtime friend and cardiologist, Dr. Albert E. Raizner, and world-renowned cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. George P. Noon. Frank's life was extended by 34 years through advances in medicine and science taking place right here in Houston.
Frank and Vera were original and lifelong residents of the Post Oak Manor subdivision developed on land once owned by the Meyer family. He was very active in his community, children's schools, church, profession and his alumni groups. He also coached, managed and umpired in Willow Creek Little League. Frank was well known and respected in his multiple communities—so much so that he was asked to be listed on the ballot for Texas State Representative. He accepted the invitation but did not campaign, as it would have compromised his pharmaceutical career.
Frank loved history and learning about his family heritage. He was proud to be part Italian on his mother's side and English on his father's side. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and was able to visit the Old Ship Church in Hingham, MA, which his ancestors help found in the 1600s and which is currently the oldest church in America in continuous use. Frank's interest in genealogy was passed to his children as they research his Stowell descendants to the Mayflower. He also traveled to England to visit his ancestral home, Cothelstone Manor.
Frank also enjoyed working in the yard, woodwork and building things around the house. For thirteen years, Frank participated in the Cardiac Rehab Program at Houston Methodist Hospital where he worked to heal himself and helped others learning to live with heart disease.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Vera; his daughter Denise (wife of Will) Reeves; daughter, Cindy Stowell; and his son, Frank W. Stowell, III. Frank and Vera were blessed with four grandchildren—
Rachel, Sarah, Elizabeth and Michael—and nine great grandchildren —
Kaitlyn, Presley, Will, Jake, Jackson, Harrison, James, Evelyn and Alex.
The family wishes to offer sincere thanks to Gladys Jones, Toni Cambre and Cecille Broussard for the wonderful care given to Frank in his time of need.
A Celebration of his Life will take place in November.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Military Honors at 5:00 p.m. with a Reception following and a Rosary around 7:00 p.m., at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St. Bellaire, TX 77401.
The funeral will be held on Friday, November 13, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056. We hope to have a live stream for those out of town or for anyone who is unable to attend the funeral.
Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to support the cardiologist who kept his heart working for 34 years.
Methodist Hospital Foundation, Albert Raizner Research Fund, 1707 Sunset Blvd., Houston, TX 77005.
