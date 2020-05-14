Gerard Nichols
1941-2020
Nichols, Gerard Kendric, Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Quinn. Dear father of Brian (Elizabeth) Nichols and Missy (Todd) Smith. Dear grandfather of Meredith, Ian, Dawson, Doak and Brooke. Dear great grandfather of Charlotte and Robert.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, May 15th at 11:00 a.m. St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Austin, Texas. Visitation on Thursday, May 14th at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with the Rosary said at 6 p.m. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 14, 2020.