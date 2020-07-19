1/
Glenn Adams
1938 - 2020

Glenn C. Adams
1938-2020
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with family by his side, God called Glenn Adams (age 81) home to Heaven's eternity. He left this world in the same way that he lived in it; with grace, faith, and thankfulness.
Glenn was born on December 17, 1938 in Lataxo, Tex. God blessed Glenn with his soul mate, Elaine. They were married 53 years. Together they had two daughters, Aimee and Meredith.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 3:00 p.m., 8300 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX. 77024
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that contributions be made to Glenn's Go Fund Me for medical expenses. gofundme.com/f/glenn-adams-medical-expenses

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church
July 18, 2020
was privileged to know Glenn growing up in Latexo and Crockett. He was a kind and caring person loved by all who knew him. Your family are in our prayers. GW & Cookie Poe
GW Poe
Classmate
