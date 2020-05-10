Very sad and heartbroken to learn the news of the passing of our scientific father - Josh Fidler. I was lucky and honored to be one of Joshs graduate students at MD Anderson (1985-1990). Josh has always been our scientific idol, most inspiring mentor, and the most generous friend in our life time. He pioneered cancer metastasis research for more than five decades, his dedication and contributions laid the foundation for the scientific field and inspired generations of scientists worldwide. We are all indebted to his passion, vision and leadership, and obligated to carry on his torch and to honor him by solving the mystery of cancer metastasis.

Limin Li

Student