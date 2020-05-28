Jack Curtis Savage
1994-2020
Jack Curtis Savage, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 25, 2020 at the age of 26 after a hard five-year battle with Ewing sarcoma. He was born in San Diego, California on February 9, 1994 to Jenny Savage and Jeff Savage. He grew up in Houston, Texas and attended Roberts Elementary, Lanier Middle School, and Lamar High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from The University of Texas at Austin.
Jack had a vibrant childhood growing up in the Boulevard Oaks area of Houston. He collected new and lasting friendships at each school he attended. He played baseball with West University Little League, and football with SFL and for the Lanier and Lamar football teams. He traveled all over the world with his mother and sister - he SCUBA dived, rode rides at Disneyland, toured the historical sites of Europe and the Middle East, and was an expert snow skier. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at UT, and was an excellent student. He created his own iPhone app, Emoji Bodiez, while undergoing treatment for his cancer. As a young entrepreneur, he expanded his company to create T-shirts and adaptive medical wear. His favorite pastimes included going out with his friends, hanging out at home with his family and his dog, playing video games, riding his scooter, visiting the Houston Zoo, and eating great food. He was fortunate to enjoy a family ski trip to Winter Park, CO in March, and spend a joyous evening laughing with a large group of his closest friends one week before his death.
Jack is survived by his mother and stepfather Jenny Lane Savage and Dr. Majed Ibrahim; his father and stepmother Jeff Savage and Melissa Scheier; sister and brother-in-law Dr. Ashley Becker and Fred Becker; niece Naomi Becker; sister Annabelle Savage; stepsiblings Maria, Mohamed, Sara, and Mohannad Ibrahim; grandparents Jack and Lois Lane; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 West Alabama Street) on Friday, May 29 from five until eight o'clock in the evening. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5501 Main Street, on Saturday, May 30 at 10 o'clock in the morning, followed by a burial service at Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Avenue, at half past eleven o'clock. Social distancing guidelines will be respected. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to MD Anderson Pediatric Cancer Hospital in honor of Jack Savage. Online tributes may be left at www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.