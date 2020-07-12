Jane Ellen Thompson1939-2020Jane Ellen "Mimi" Thompson died peacefully on July 3rd, 2020 in Kingwood, TX at the age of 81.Mimi was born on March 28th, 1939 in Oklahoma City, OK to Gladyce and Emory Johnson. She graduated from Southern Nazarene University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Later she went on to receive her Masters of Physical Education from Georgia State University and a Masters of Counseling focusing in Family Therapy from the University of Houston - Clear Lake. Mimi had her own Family Counseling Practice in West Houston. She married Jack Thompson on August 19th, 1960. The couple welcomed their only daughter Jamii on November 6th, 1965. She instilled her faith and her love of God to her whole family. Her daughter and grandchildren remember her as a comforting and selfless woman.She was a spirited individual who loved spending time at the beach in Port Bolivar with her loved ones and who was passionate about her faith and helping others. She was active and dedicated in attending bible studies and church services.Mimi is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jack Thompson; her daughter Jamii Hanney and husband Christopher Hanney; her twin grandsons Evan McAdoo and Ethan McAdoo and wife Ashley McAdoo; her great grandson Lincoln McAdoo; her sister Iola Neumayer and husband Robert Neumayer; her niece Frankie Cassaday and husband Dan Cassaday; and her great niece Mattie Cassaday.In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be directed to the Jane Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fundat: Southern Nazarene University6729 NW 39th ExpresswayBethany, OK 73008