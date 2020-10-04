John Andrew Istvan
1939-2020
John Andrew Istvan passed away on September 28, 2020. He was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on May 23, 1939 to John Joseph and Emily Lakatosh Istvan, who predeceased him.
He started working with his dad at 5 years old, arising every morning at 5 am, frying bologna and eggs before departing for work. He served as an altar boy and could still recite the Lord's Prayer in Latin. He was an Eagle Scout and lettered in football, baseball, and basketball at East McKeesport High School where he was chosen for the positions of center and middle linebacker for the Western PA Interscholastic Athletic League honors, leading to recruitment by Buff Donelli at Columbia University to play football.
After studying geology in college, he was fortunate to be employed by Emil Mosbacher, Sr. and Jr., who mentored him in the basics of the oil, gas, and mining business, starting with their drilling the discovery well at West Buck Point, Louisiana.
Frances and John were married July 16, 1960 and lived in NYC, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Alabama, California, Western NY, and finally moved to Houston, Texas in 1978. Later employment included drilling and fracking oil, gas, and salt wells in New York, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Other projects included stints in Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Republic of Georgia, Thailand, Venezuela, Mexico, and Canada.
Working at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve sites, he helped to develop the first 500 million barrels of oil storage. He was a 44-year member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, 52 years in the Society of Petroleum Engineers (Legion of Honor), Solution Mining Research Institute, and formerly a member of NACE and Society of Mining Engineers. During the course of his career, John and Fran traveled to many countries and had good times.
John and Fran were founding members of Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Spring, Texas where he was a long-time member of the Pastoral Council, Faith Formation Board, 55+ Club, ACTS, Serra Club, and was a Greeter.
He was involved in a number of community service organizations including Employer Support of Guard and Reserve, Community Emergency Response Team, The Houston Czech Museum, and he donated gallons of blood over the course of 60-plus years.
Many people who crossed his path over the years became instantly acquainted with his dry wit and iron-grip handshake. He was an avid rockhound, outdoorsman, reader, and supporter of Pittsburgh sports teams.
He is survived by wife of 60 years Frances, children Ron (Eva), Bruce (Alicia), and Monica (Erik); grandchildren Ben, Ingrid, Olivia, Camille, and Jens; sisters Virginia, Mary Jo, and Kathy (CJ), as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A service will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Spring, TX at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society
or Christ the Good Shepherd Building Fund.
The family would also like to extend their thanks to Dr. Murthy and the staff of the Cancer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital, Willowbrook and Traditions Health Hospice for their compassionate care during his illness.