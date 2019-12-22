|
TOGETHER AGAIN
2019
Jonette "Joey" Boudreaux (March 5, 1933 – Dec 18, 2019) & Charles J. Boudreax, Jr. (Jan 18, 1925 – Oct 11, 2018)
Jonette Boudreaux was lovingly carried back to Jesus on December 18, 2019 and has rejoined her beloved, Charles Boudreaux, in Heaven. She led an exemplary life of love, faith and perseverance. Jonette was adored and respected and will be missed tremendously. The dance she and Charlie began on this earth 40 years ago can now be continued until the end of time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 507 E. 26th St., Bryan, Texas 77803.
Please visit Jonette and Charles tribute pages at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019