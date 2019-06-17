Jürgen Hannes

Thomas Locks

1947-2019

Jürgen Hannes Thomas Locks, 71, born in Winterberg, Germany, on June 22nd, 1947, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was the firstborn of Johannes Hermann Locks and Ursula, born Ernsting.

An adventurer, world traveler, businessman and enthusiast of life, he was the living example of a grown man with a kid's heart.

His goals and dreams were of utmost importance and he inspired others to follow their own.

After completing his Abitur in Industry and Commerce from schools in London and Geneva, he studied Business Management in Germany, later receiving an honorary degree in Business in the U.S.

Thomas was immensely curious, lovingly mischievous, in a playful way. He had a knack for turning everything he touched into a business. As a young boy, in 2nd grade, he already figured out how to enrich his allowance by selling his fertile pet guinea pigs to his fellow students.

His love for planes and flying didn't keep him on the ground long. He bought his first plane, a Druine D.31 Turbulent, at the age of 22. In order to afford flying lessons and get his license, he flew this little plane all over Europe, delivering merchandise and offering transportation. A well prepared entrepreneur, he always carried a tent and bicycle on board.

In 1987 he came to the U.S. and started a cable TV company in Miami called Aventura Cable, Inc. with his first wife, Angelika Thomas. Their dedicated hard work enabled them to embark on a new endeavor in Texas as owners of Aqua Drill International, Inc. He is known as the founder, owner and director of the company. Today Aqua Drill International represents the most advanced global industrial cleaning technology available.

He is survived by his wife, Ariane Edmundson, born Cox, whom he married on 12/12/12 at 12 o'clock; her two children, John Anton and Sophia; his ex-wife and business partners, Angelika and Ulrich Thomas; Angelika's sons, Lothar and Christian Geppert, whom he helped raise and loved as his own; Plastic Surgeon Dr. Elena Geppert, Christian's wife, and their three children, Peter, Vera and Christina Geppert; his sister Marita Locks Rottenau and her husband Helmut, from Germany; his sister-in-law and brother in-law, Vivian and Achille Arcidiacono, and children, from Houston; his mother in-law Eva Maria Huschka; his father in-law Lt. Col. (Ret.) Philip D. Cox; plus extended family members, many fellow journeyers and close friends all over the world.

He is completely irreplaceable.

He led his life believing that nothing is impossible.

Thomas loved his friends. They were as important and close as family. He was generous, ever the gentleman and if any one were in a pinch, he would help, always giving graciously.

On a handwritten note on his desk he had scribbled the words: "The only thing that matters in life are the traces of love, that we leave behind when we go."

The traces of love that he has left us, with his unwavering spirit, is to pursue our dreams unapologetically.

Please join us for a Memorial Service, June 21, 2019.

Refreshments | 5 PM Service | 6 PM.

St. Thomas The Apostle

Episcopal Church

18300 Upper Bay Rd.

Nassau Bay (Houston),

TX 77058

sttaec.org

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St.Thomas School. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary