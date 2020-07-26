Larry Boyd
1959-2020
In the early morning hours of July 18, husband, father and man of faith, Larry Boyd passed peacefully following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Larry was born on Tuesday, April 28, 1959 in Casper, Wyoming to Thurman Boyd and JoNell Boyd, nee Reed. The family soon moved to Worland, Wyoming where Larry spent his formative years in a loving, nurturing and faith-filled home. Larry fondly recalled his Wyoming upbringing as idyllic filled with fly fishing, skiing and mountainside explorations of the Big Horn mountains where the family maintained a cabin. Larry was a lifelong fly fisherman who as an adult, along with his father and brother Lee, returned to their cabin in Wyoming annually for much cherished father-son fishing trips.
Texas natives, Larry's parents moved the family to Mineral Wells, Texas when Larry was in high school. His love for entertaining others led him to play drums both in the Mineral Wells High School band and in the student-formed band, Delphi. Delphi played at many post-game school dances where Larry is remembered for rocking his aviator sunglasses, which at the time were thought to be "super cool".
Larry earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from Baylor University. He was an outstanding law student, graduating summa cum laude and first out of a class of 124 students. Excelling in the storied Baylor Practice Court, his interscholastic advocacy teams won numerous awards. Larry also held the position of Editor in Chief of the Baylor Law Review. In recalling Larry's time at Baylor Law School, Dean Brad Toben noted, "Larry was one of the most accomplished students to ever pass through Baylor Law, where he accumulated a stellar record in both academics and advocacy."
Upon graduating from law school, Larry accepted a clerkship on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit with the Honorable Sam Johnson. Working for the renowned trial lawyer Wayne Fisher as a civil trial lawyer was a personal goal, and following his clerkship with Judge Johnson, Larry welcomed a position as an associate with the firm Fisher, Gallagher, Perrin and Lewis. Following a brief stint as a solo practitioner, Larry formed a partnership with Wayne Fisher and it is with Fisher, Boyd, Johnson and Huguenard that he spent the remainder of his professional career. Larry was certified in Texas in Personal Injury Trial Law. He was a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, both state and local chapters, and in 1998 he was inducted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
A man of many pleasures, Larry loved fast cars and Italian motorcycles, making sure to own as many makes and models of each throughout the years. When young, his children feigned displeasure, but were secretly impressed when their dad popped wheelies in front of their friends. It bears noting that his hubris could at times exceed his skill on the bike. Larry enjoyed a good Harlan Coben mystery, a delicious meal—he had an adventurous palette— and a glass of fine red wine. While he loved a good round of golf, his son confirms that Larry's talents were best realized in the courtroom. He was known for entertaining a crowd with long, often self-deprecating legal war stories, which at times recalled events from his days on the Baylor Advocacy team. Baylor lawyers of his vintage will appreciate that said stories often included a spot on impression of their fearless, and often exacting leader, "Mad Dog" Matt Dawson.
Most important, Larry loved his family fiercely. He was exceedingly proud of and he adored his children. The first among his family to pass, Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his daughter Rachel, and his son Sam. He is also survived by his parents, JoNell and Thurman Boyd, his brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Caroline Boyd, nieces Elizabeth and Hannah, and nephews Matthew, Jared, and Max.
Larry had a generous heart and he treated everyone he encountered with dignity and respect. He leaves behind many friends all of whom he loved dearly and are far too great in number to name individually.
Caring for one battling Alzheimer's cannot be done alone, and there are many to thank. Foremost among those who assisted with Larry's care are Juanito Barroga and Lucila Valenzuela. Juanito took Larry for drives through Memorial Park, which always included a Beck's Prime run. Lucila is a kind and generous soul whose fondness for Larry was demonstrated daily by the way in which she cared for his needs. Both Juanito and Lucila assisted in Larry's care while he was at home and once he became a resident of Silverado Herman Park. While the family cannot possibly name all of the staff members who administered care during his time at Silverado, they will be forever grateful to the entire Silverado community, especially during Covid-19 when the mere act of showing up for work was a risk to their personal health and safety. Finally, the family would like to acknowledge Kevin Patterson, owner of I Trust Home Healthcare, for providing caregivers from time to time, often at a moments notice.
Previously, Larry's many friends established an endowed scholarship in Larry's honor at Baylor Law School. Gifts in memory of Larry may be directed to The Larry P. Boyd Endowed Scholarship Fund in Law www.baylor.edu/giving/memorialfunds
. Or, payment may be directed to: Baylor Law School, One Bear Place # 97288, Waco, Texas 76798, Attn: Kristine Bridges, Director of Development, Baylor Law.
Condolences may be offered on the Bradshaw-Carter web site (www.bradshawcarter.com
) where an online version of the obituary can be found.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at some point in the future when we can gather again safely. When appropriate, his family plans to set him free in Wyoming and Maine.