Maria Singh

1988-2020

Our Maria passed away in the Houston morning of Monday, May 4th, 2020, from a sudden cardiac aneurysm. She was born in 1988 to Prince and Princess Piotr Galitzine in the city of Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. She returned with the family to Russia as a five-year old in 1993, attending the German School of Moscow. Upon graduation she moved to Belgium to attend the CAD school. Afterwards she lived and worked in Brussels, Chicago and Houston, specializing in interior design and furnishing.

She had just founded a family with Rishi Roop Singh, a renowned Houston chef, and their two-year old son Maxim was the apple of her eye.

She is additionally survived by her sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann and her parents, Princess Maria-Anna (born Archduchess of Austria) and Prince Piotr Galitzine. She was laid to her rest in the Orthodox section of Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery on Friday, May 8th, 2020.

Please keep Maria in your prayers.



