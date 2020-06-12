Myrtle Williams

Myrtle Yvonne
Williams
1943-2020
Myrtle "Yvonne" Williams, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on May 28, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:30 AM. Services will be held at 11:00 AM (INVITATION ONLY), Both services will be held at Journey of Faith United Methodist Church, 130 Atascocita Road, Humble, Texas 77396. Pastor Stephen Goldsmith, Officiating, Interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Park,13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039.
COVID-19 restrictions and the need to social distance will be followed. The service will be live streaming on the Journey of Faith UMC website. For a full obituary, please visit www.TroyBSmith.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.