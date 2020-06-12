Myrtle Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Yvonne
Williams
1943-2020
Myrtle "Yvonne" Williams, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on May 28, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:30 AM. Services will be held at 11:00 AM (INVITATION ONLY), Both services will be held at Journey of Faith United Methodist Church, 130 Atascocita Road, Humble, Texas 77396. Pastor Stephen Goldsmith, Officiating, Interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Park,13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039.
COVID-19 restrictions and the need to social distance will be followed. The service will be live streaming on the Journey of Faith UMC website. For a full obituary, please visit www.TroyBSmith.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Journey of Faith United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Journey of Faith United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved