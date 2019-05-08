Home

Paul Funeral Home
208 Charles St
Marlin, TX 76661
(254) 803-2901
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip's United Methodist Church
5501 Beechnut
Houston, TX
Nelson Williams Obituary
Nelson Williams
1941-2019
Nelson Williams, age 78, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 5, 1941 in Calvert, Texas. Nelson graduated from Prairie View A&M College with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and the Missouri University of Science & Technology with a Master's degree in Computer Science.
Nelson retired from ExxonMobil in 2001 after an almost three decade long career with the company. During retirement, he spent many days going back to Calvert with his brother, John to look after their ranch.
Nelson was truly a phenomenally devoted husband and father who exemplified the qualities of a leader and a provider. Nelson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lucille, his sons, Kenneth (Michele), Thomas (Dianna); his siblings, Gwendolyn Wills (Timothy); John H. Williams, and Eddie M. Brodie; Three grandchildren, Taylor, Justin and Mason, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Philip's United Methodist Church, 5501 Beechnut, Houston, Tx 77096.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2019
