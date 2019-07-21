Paula Renee Habeeb

1950-2019

Paula Habeeb, a lifelong Houstonian, was born August 24, 1950 and passed away on July 10, 2019. She was surrounded by multitude of friends in the days before her passing. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Sammy and Maggie Habeeb, and her dearly beloved sister, Debra, and brother-in-law, Judge Donald Higginbotham.

Paula had an accomplished career as a Paralegal. She was a member of the State Bar of Texas Paralegal Division. She was among the first paralegals to be tested and earn a Certificate of Legal Assistant Special Competence from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She earned Certificates in two legal specialty areas.

Paula was a volunteer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for most of her life. She was a Lifetime Committeeman, a member of the International Committee and a Vice Chairman of the Breeders Greeters Committee.

Paula's personal health care over the years by MD Anderson Cancer Center led her to be a generous supporter of their innovative cancer research, patient care, and education and prevention programs. A gift to MD Anderson in Paula's memory would be a heartfelt way to memorialize her and join in the effort to defeat cancer.

A special thanks to Houston Hospice for their guidance and care. Also, a thank you to Paula's kind and attentive caregivers, Lois, Dora and Beryl.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019