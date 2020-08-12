Robert Hofstra

Robert J. "Bob"
Hofstra
1950-2020
Robert J. "Bob" Hofstra, age 69, late of Frankfort, IL formerly of Baton Rouge, LA and Houston, TX. Beloved husband for 41 years to Betty, nee Richardson. Loving father of Dr. Rebekah (Dr. William "Rusty") Shappley III, John Hofstra and Dr. Timothy (Dr. Ava) Hofstra. Cherished grandfather "Pops" of Liam IV, Silas and Quinn Shappley; Brianna Hofstra and soon to be born Noah Hofstra. Devoted son of Louise and the late John Hofstra. Dear brother of Lois (Wayne) VanderTuin and Alice Hofstra. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dedicated process safety engineer retiring from BP in 2017. Bob was very involved at his church. He served as a Sunday School teacher for many years, as well as a deacon and an elder. Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL with a Private Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. While the Funeral Service is limited to Bob's immediate family, a live-stream will be available. Please visit Bob's Obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com
to view the live-stream of the Funeral Service. The link will be posted shortly. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rehoboth Christian School, P.O. Box 41, Rehoboth, NM 87322 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
708-532-5400