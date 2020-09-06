1/
Sharla Wertheimer
1932 - 2020
Sharla Ruth Wertheimer
1932-2020
Sharla Ruth (Aaron) Wertheimer passed away at the age of 87. Sharla was the wife of the late Henry Wertheimer and sister of the late Marjorie Kaminsky. She is survived by her brother Stuart Aaron & sister-in-law Barbara, brother-in-law Harold Kleinman, children Kim Wertheimer, Jane Solimani, Stephen & Gabrielle Wertheimer, Miles & Mindy Wertheimer, her 10 grandchildren, Ellie (Peter), Leon (Kristin), Robert, Monica, Max, Sam, Katy, Holli, Jaclyn, Lulu, 1 great-granddaughter Ariella and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family is extremely grateful for the excellent care she received from her care givers Maria Marquez, Myrtle Reid, Olivia Herrera, Lawanda Ferguson, and Bertha Funes and the staff at Seven Acres.
Donations in Sharla's memory may be made to Camp Young Judaea (Wimberly,Texas) www.cyjtexas.org or charity of your choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 6, 2020.
