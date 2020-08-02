1/1
Sophie Lin Rydin
1950 - 2020
Sophie Lin Rydin, Ph.D.
1950-2020
Sophie Lin Rydin took her final breath on July 28, 2020 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home with family by her side in Houston, Texas. Sophie was born August 22, 1950, in Taipei, Taiwan to George and Shirley Lin. She moved to the United States in 1976 and worked her way through graduate school waiting tables. She completed her Master's of Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman's University in 1978 and worked in the field to change the lives of patients and others for over 40 years.
In 1984, Sophie met her husband Mike Rydin through a dating service that Mike started. They married less than a year after meeting and have two beautiful sons, John and Eric Rydin. Over the years Sophie worked tirelessly to provide a wonderful and fulfilling life for her husband and two children while managing to thrive in two separate careers as a professor of Occupational Therapy at TWU and UTMB, as well as the Vice President of her husband's company, HCSS, elevating them to one of 'The Best Places to Work in Texas' for over ten consecutive years. In 2007, Sophie earned her Doctorate in Occupational Therapy and from the classroom would spread her vast knowledge and experience to her many students and consequently affect an even wider range of patients, keeping her kindness and warmth alive for generations to follow.
Her work in both fields was continuously recognized, including being awarded The Excellence and Dedication to Community Support by the Chinese Community Center in 2007, HDSA Distinguished Leadership in Business and Community in 2009, TOTA Distinguished Service Award in 2008, 2012 and Roster of Merit 2014. She was an avid painter, runner, and even started to play the piano at the age of 63, performing in the Houston Piano Club for several years and then starting the HCSS Company Piano Club.
Sophie was preceded in death by brother Yao Chai and father George Lin. She is survived by mother Shirley, brothers Tom and York, sisters May and Jean, as well as her husband Mike and their two sons, John and Eric along with their fiancées, Nicoletta and Manon. There will be a public memorial service held at the HCSS Campus in Sugar Land, Texas in September.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

17 entries
August 1, 2020
Tara Krueger
Student
August 1, 2020
Lance
Friend
August 1, 2020
Theresa Gregorio-Torres
Friend
July 31, 2020
Sophie will be greatly miss. My condolences from a former UTMB student and fellow OTR. My prayers go out to her family during this time of deep grief.
Laura Ruiz
Student
July 31, 2020
My prayers are with you during this sad time. Sophie was a blessing to the OT community.
Mary Gaber
Friend
July 31, 2020
My sincerest condolences.

Katherine Lawson
Katherine Lawson
Acquaintance
July 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Beverly Palmer
Friend
July 31, 2020
Charlene Baize
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Cecilia Fierro
Friend
July 31, 2020
William G. Beazley
Friend
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
In loving memory of Sophie Rydin, one of the most amazing person I've had the honor of working with and knowing. I will always cherish the times we bumped into each other in the Kitchen to chat and will always remember how she applauded me for how I did my introduction at HCSS using rap lyrics. Sophie always made me feel welcomed, appreciated and supported. Sophie had the most amazing positive energy and will always be like a mother to me. She will be greatly missed. All of my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to her remaining family Mike, John and Eric. May God Bless Sophie's soul and shine perpetual light down on her to guide her through the passage towards ascension to the kingdom of Heaven.
Jason Tran
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Our condolences to Rydin family
I hope and pray that you will have strength during this time of loss You have my deepest, sincerest sympathy
Rest In Peace Sophie Lin Rydin
You will be missed


Nana Tran& Jason Tran
Nana Tran
Friend
July 30, 2020
Sophie was a vibrant and talented person. I knew her through my husband and attended her Christmas parties every year for the company. You always knew it was going to be the best of times and she loved it. I remember her sons playing the violin and a special dinner at Tony’s with Sophie and Mike. Such a kind and wonderful woman and she will be missed. Much love for the family during these times. You will be in our prayers.
Tricia Roome
Friend
July 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Sophie's energy filled the room. She was gracious and enjoyed sharing her kindness with everyone. God bless and prayers to her family.
Judy Skarbek
Friend
July 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judy Skarbek
Friend
July 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
