Sue Hochmuth Studley Graves
Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Grace Presbyterian Church 10221 Ella Lee Ln Houston , TX

Sue Hochmuth Studley Graves
1935 - 2019

1935-2019

Sue's exceptional life ended on February 7, 2019 in Katy, Texas following a prolonged battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. A fourth generation Houstonian, Sue was born on October 15, 1935 to Inez Terry Hochmuth and Alvin Earnest Hochmuth. While at Lamar High School where she graduated with honors, Sue was a member of the National Honor Society and the Arrowhead Honor Society. She attended Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas and was the gold medalist in the 100-yard dash in the National Junior Olympics.

In the fall of 1953 Sue enrolled at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA to be close to her older brother, Alvin Earnest Hochmuth Jr., who was a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. It was in Annapolis that she caught the eye of her future husband, Thomas E. Bentley, a midshipman in the same company as her brother. They married in 1953 and had three children: Thomas Eugene Bentley Jr., Terry Bentley Hill, and Laura Bentley Kellogg. The Bentley family settled in Richardson, Texas.

When all of Sue's children were school-aged, she fulfilled a dream to complete her college education. At the age of thirty-three Sue enrolled in Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas where she graduated with honors with a B.A. and M.A. in English. She taught English at Richardson High School and Richland College. Despite her busy schedule, Sue was active in her children's activities, serving as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church, Richardson, P.T.A. President and a member of the Richardson Women's Club and a member of the Dallas Heritage Society.

After twenty-seven years she returned to Houston and in 1985, she married Murray Andrew Studley. They enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, entertaining, and spending time with Sue's grandchildren. They shared a love and devotion for Christ and for the activities in their church.

When Murray passed away in 1997, Sue became further devoted to her community and her family. She was on the Board of Directors of Holly Hall Retirement Community, she joined Ministry of Presbyterian Outreach to Patients at the Methodist Hospital, and she served as an Elder, Stephen Minister, and Moderator and Life Member of Presbyterian Women at her beloved church, Grace Presbyterian.

In 2006 Sue found love again with Glen Forest Graves, a fellow Elder at Grace Presbyterian. They spent their time gardening, attending plays and concerts, traveling the world, and visiting with friends and family. After Glen's passing in 2017, Sue often recalled the years of dancing, music, and laughter that she and Glen shared. Towards the end of her life, she liked to imagine the garden Glen was preparing for her in Heaven.

Sue is predeceased by her parents, brother, her husbands, and her granddaughter Hallie Danielle Hill. Sue is survived by her loving children, Thomas Eugene Bentley Jr., Terry Bentley Hill, Laura Bentley Kellogg, their spouses Xiu Li Bentley, Tom Krampitz, and Guy Kellogg. Sue is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Catherine Hill, Elizabeth Hill-Caruso and husband Anthony, Bentley Hill, Emily Kellogg, Kathryn Kellogg, Guy Tom Kellogg, Leo Bentley, her precious great grandson Tommy Caruso, and her step-children, Wig and Jill Graves and Joyce Sage and their families.

Sue's family will fondly remember their "Mimi" for her radiant spirit, deep and abiding faith, unconditional love, and her joy of life. Sue will live on in the hearts of her family and friends with whom she shared her thoughtfulness, her compassion, and the love of Jesus Christ.

Please join Sue's family in a celebration of her life on Tuesday, February 12th at 1:00 pm at Grace Presbyterian Church located at 10221 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, Texas 77042.

In lieu of flowers, her family has established a Sue Studley Graves Memorial Fund in her honor at Grace Presbyterian Church.

