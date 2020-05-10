Walter "Walt" Frank Smith
1937-2020
Walter "Walt" Frank Smith, born on the 22nd of October 1937, was called home to heaven on Thursday, the 7th of May 2020, while surrounded by family. Although Walt was in the oil and gas business for most of his career, he was primarily a people person. He loved to see other people maximize their potential both personally and professionally. He had a desire to see people make a positive difference in their homes, neighborhoods, cities, country and places of employment.
Though Walt's work took him literally around the world, his two greatest loves were God and family. Walt and his wife Susan joined Second Baptist Church in December 1994, a church that would become a second family. They both served faithfully over the years. Walt was an active Deacon, prayer warrior and faithful bible study member.
Walt is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Brandon, Amy and husband, Jon Stroup; and grandchildren, Sarah Kate, Jack and Ben.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 12th of May, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A Celebration of Life will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 13th of May, in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where the Rev. Brad Goad will officiate.
Please visit Mr. Smith's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
1937-2020
Walter "Walt" Frank Smith, born on the 22nd of October 1937, was called home to heaven on Thursday, the 7th of May 2020, while surrounded by family. Although Walt was in the oil and gas business for most of his career, he was primarily a people person. He loved to see other people maximize their potential both personally and professionally. He had a desire to see people make a positive difference in their homes, neighborhoods, cities, country and places of employment.
Though Walt's work took him literally around the world, his two greatest loves were God and family. Walt and his wife Susan joined Second Baptist Church in December 1994, a church that would become a second family. They both served faithfully over the years. Walt was an active Deacon, prayer warrior and faithful bible study member.
Walt is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Brandon, Amy and husband, Jon Stroup; and grandchildren, Sarah Kate, Jack and Ben.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 12th of May, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A Celebration of Life will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 13th of May, in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where the Rev. Brad Goad will officiate.
Please visit Mr. Smith's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.