Walter Wells Jr.
1942 - 2020
Walter Clark Wells, Jr., 77, of Meadows Place, Texas, died early Sunday morning May 10, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Houston, Texas and is predeceased by his parents, Walter Clark Wells and Kathlyn Yvonne McDaniel, and his only sibling, Ronald (Ronnie) Granville Wells. Walter is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Diane (nee Coffey) Whalan, his daughter, Amanda Carter Wells and grandsons, William Jon Carter Pokorny, Mason Clark Pokorny and Trey Christian Pokorny, all of whom he was very proud. Walter was also proud of being a fifth generation Texan. Some of his family settled in what is now Grimes County in the early 1820's. He was reared in Bellaire, Texas and was educated through Condit, Pershing and Bellaire High School (1960). After attending the University of Texas, he received his BS from the University of Houston. Following a stint in the US Army, he settled in the greater Houston area and worked in the insurance industry until his retirement. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
May 25, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
