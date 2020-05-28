Walter Clark Wells, Jr.1942-2020Walter Clark Wells, Jr., 77, of Meadows Place, Texas, died early Sunday morning May 10, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Houston, Texas and is predeceased by his parents, Walter Clark Wells and Kathlyn Yvonne McDaniel, and his only sibling, Ronald (Ronnie) Granville Wells. Walter is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Diane (nee Coffey) Whalan, his daughter, Amanda Carter Wells and grandsons, William Jon Carter Pokorny, Mason Clark Pokorny and Trey Christian Pokorny, all of whom he was very proud. Walter was also proud of being a fifth generation Texan. Some of his family settled in what is now Grimes County in the early 1820's. He was reared in Bellaire, Texas and was educated through Condit, Pershing and Bellaire High School (1960). After attending the University of Texas, he received his BS from the University of Houston. Following a stint in the US Army, he settled in the greater Houston area and worked in the insurance industry until his retirement. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.