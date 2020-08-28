Duayne R. LaFlash
Two Rivers - Duayne R. LaFlash, age 83, of 1910 32nd St., Two Rivers, formerly of Mishicot, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, with all of his children at his side.
Duayne was born on March 1, 1937, in Dodgeville, WI to Raymond and Augusta (Reger) LaFlash. On July 13, 1957, he married Jeanette M. Rikli in Rockford, IL. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2015. In his younger years, Duayne owned and operated numerous cheese factories for 25 years. He then pursued a career at Mirro Aluminum as a paint sprayer until his retirement. Duayne also served as a custodian for the Salvation Army for many years. He loved Western movies, the Hartland Show, wrestling, old cars, motorcycles, and slot machines. He also loved to pick on people, making them blush, and never used a filter when speaking. Duayne will be especially remembered for serving as a father & grandfather role to many children that were not biologically his own.
Duayne is survived by five daughters and three sons-in-law: Pixie and Jim Vanden Heuvel of Texas, Teresa and Tom Steinberg of Two Rivers, Pam and Rowland Laurin of Two Rivers, Cindy (Chris) Fabian of Kiel, and Candy (Brian) LaFlash of Two Rivers; three sons and two daughters-in-law: Calvin and Tiffany LaFlash of Two Rivers, Virgil and Melissa LaFlash of Appleton, and John (Judy) LaFlash of Two Rivers; twenty grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is further survived by his brother, Sheldon (Jeanne) LaFlash of Blenker, WI; three sisters: Betty Ender of Madison, Sherry (Lynn) Whiting of Illinois, and Patty (Hank) Edl of Hancock; two sisters-in-law: Wilma Olson and Margaret Williams; a brother-in-law, LeRoy (Karen) Rikli; along with many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Augusta LaFlash; his wife, Jeanette; three infant children; two sisters: Angie and Twylah; five brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Lela Rikli.
Private family services were held.
.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot assisted the LaFlash family with funeral arrangements.
Duayne's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Rishi and the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, as well as the staff at Holy Family Hospital and the caregivers of Holy Family Home Care for the wonderful care and compassion given to our father.