Sister Imelda Ann Dickrell
Sister Imelda Ann Dickrell

Manitowoc - Sister Imelda Ann Dickrell, age 96, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

She was born on January 3, 1924 in St. Anna, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Norma (Becker) Dickrell. The former Genevieve Dickrell entered the convent in 1937 and professed her vows in 1941. Sister Imelda Ann earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Cardinal Stritch, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sister Imelda Ann taught at St. Paul and St. Boniface, Manitowoc and St. Therese, Appleton, Wisconsin. Following education at Cardinal Stritch, she served as a dietitian at Memorial Hospital, West Point, Nebraska; Good Samaritan Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio; Holy Family Memorial, Manitowoc and Silver Lake College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She also served as a homemaker at Xavier Convent, Appleton; St. Philip, Green Bay; St. Paul Home, Kaukauna; St. Joseph, Waukesha, Wisconsin; St. Nicholas, Zanesville, Ohio; St. Francis, West Point, Nebraska and Immaculate Conception, Yuma, Arizona. She also served as a Sponsor Presence Representative at St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna, Wisconsin and performed varies tasks at St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc. Since 2013 she had been a resident at St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.

Sister Imelda is survived by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; one sister: Theresa Greuel; and four brothers and four sisters-in-law: Nicholas (Mary) Dickrell, Roman (Rosella) Dickrell, Cletus Dickrell, Donald (Virginia) Dickrell and Marlene Dickrell along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Nicholas and Norma (Becker) Dickrell; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Clarence (Luella) Dickrell, Clement Dickrell, Leo Dickrell, Rose Dickrell; and seven sisters and eight brother-in- laws: Martha (Edward) Kasprazak, Elvira (LaVerne) Minor, Cyrina (Henry) Turek, Mary Ann (Ervin) Mytko, Ermina (Roland) Mekka, Aurelia (Wilmer) Krebsbach, Glenroy Greuel, Imelda (Al) Faust.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220

The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Imelda Ann will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
