James L. Griebling
Manitowoc - James L. Griebling, age 78, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Thursday evening, November 5, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Jim was born on March 9, 1942 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Norman and Violet Auclair Griebling. Jim attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1960. He then entered the United States Air Force serving his country for the next four years. After his honorable discharge Jim returned to Manitowoc and became employed with Manitowoc Cranes until he retired. On October 11, 1962, Jim married Joanne M. Budnik at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2018. Jim was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He was an avid Jimmy Johnson NASCAR fan along with following the Green Bay Packers. Jim loved spending time with his two grandchildren and taking them fishing. He had fun with his friends with a good game of dice or cards.
He is survived by two children, Jeff Griebling, Manitowoc, and Cheryl (Rob) Lammers, Humboldt, Iowa; two grandchildren, Nolan and Aiden; one brother, John (Evelyn) Griebling, Dominican Republic, and one sister, Judy (Dick) Powers, Rice Lake; sister-in-law, Sally Wagner, Manitowoc, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Violet Griebling, wife, Joanne, and brother, Normie Griebling.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jason Blahnik. Entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 11 a.m. on Tuesday until the time of services at 12 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing masks and social distancing is required for the protection of the family and people attending. A Life Celebration Social will be held at a later date when we get together at a safer time for our family and friends to celebrate Jim's life.
The family would like to express their thanks to the 3rd floor staff at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers who took such great care of our dad and hero. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials for a memorial fund being established in Jim's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.