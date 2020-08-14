Fr. Lambert Leykam, OFMManitowoc - Fr. Lambert Leykam, OFM, a Franciscan friar of the Sacred Heart Province, died on August 10, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, in Manitowoc, WI, at the age of 91. He was born in his family home in Mount Vernon, IL, on July 4, 1929, to Herman and Christine (Kluba) Leykam. He was given the name Robert Lane and was baptized on July 5, 1929, at Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon.His grade school education was completed at St. Peter's Catholic School in Kirkwood, MO, and St. Francis Borgia School in Washington, MO. He attended St. Joseph's Franciscan Seminary in Westmont, IL, for his high school and first two years of college. He entered the Franciscan novitiate in Teutopolis, IL, on his 20th birthday, July 4, 1949, and was given the religious name of "Lambert". He professed his first vows on July 5, 1950, and continued his studies in philosophy in Cleveland, OH. He made his solemn profession as a Franciscan on July 5, 1953, and after completing his studies in theology in Teutopolis, IL, he was ordained to the priesthood there by Bishop William A. O'Connor on June 29, 1956.From 1957 to 2017, Fr. Lambert served God's people in pastoral ministry in a number of different parishes and chaplaincies in Illinois, Missouri, Louisiana and Texas. He was known for his great love for the people he served, loved time with his family and fellow Franciscans, had a great love for travel, had a passion for fishing, and enjoyed the game of golf. He retired in 2017, living at the Franciscan retirement community at Blessed Giles Friary as part of the Felician Village in Manitowoc, WI. In December of 2019, he moved to St. Mary's Nursing Home in the Village.Fr. Lambert was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Christine Leykam, his brother, Keith Leykam, of Washington, MO, and one great great nephew, Jack Coen Leykam. He is survived by his Franciscan brothers, his sister-in-law, Maxine Leykam, of Washington, MO, his two nieces, Mary Loren (Mark) Post of Colleyville, TX, and Shanon (Jeff) Feltmann, of Kirkwood, MO, and his two nephews, Joseph Lance (Karen) Leykam, and Shawn Leykam, both of Washington, MO, his 9 great nieces and nephews, 3 great great nieces and nephews, and cousins, as well as his many friends throughout the country.The friars would like to express their appreciation to Fr. Lambert's caregivers: those at Blessed Giles Friary, St. Mary's Home, the Felician Village, Holy Family Memorial Hospital and Holy Family Memorial Hospice.The friars and family will celebrate a private Mass of Resurrection on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Following the Mass, Fr. Lambert will be buried in the friars' plot at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI.In your kindness, please consider making a donation in memory of Fr. Lambert Leykam, OFM, for the continued care of our retired Franciscan brothers and priests. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Please send your charitable contribution to Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI 54220. May God bless you.Arrangements by the Pfeffer Funeral Home and All Care Cremation Center, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.