Robert J. Staab
Two Rivers - Robert J. Staab, age 83, lifetime Two Rivers resident, died Friday June 12, 2020 at Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Robert was born in Two Rivers on May 1, 1937 to Robert F. and Florence M. (Johnson) Staab. He attended St. Luke's Grade School and Washington High School in Two Rivers. In 1954, he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country until 1959. Returning home, Bob joined his Dad in the barbershop business where he continued to operate Staab's Barbershop for 41 years. Robert was always a proud veteran who was also very proud of his other family members who served their country as well. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed gardening and tending his flowers.
He is survived by a daughter & son-in-law, Peggy (Rick) Maigatter of Two Creeks; one son & two daughters-in-law, Paul (Supapon) Staab of Green Bay, Raelene Staab of Two Rivers; eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rosemary Bodart of Two Rivers. He is further survived by brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Joyce (Jerry) Blink of Florida, Tom Grall of Whitelaw, Roger (Carol) Matzke of Wrightstown, and Marvin Matzke, Mike Matzke, and Sue Matzke, all of Green Bay; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Florence Staab; his wife, Sally; two sons: Patrick Staab and Peter Staab; two sisters: Helen (Adolph) Riha and Mabel (Ray) Ploeckelmann; and a brother-in-law, Mike Bodart.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. John Becker will officiate at the service, with military honors accorded at the funeral home immediately after the service by members of American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Thursday evening from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Staab family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Cassie for all of her visits; and to Cheryl Staab for always checking in on Dad.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.