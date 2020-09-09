1/1
Viola S. Swoboda
1927 - 2020
Viola S. Swoboda

Two Rivers - Viola S. Swoboda, age 92, of Two Rivers, died peacefully Wednesday night, September 2, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.

Viola was born in Kewaunee County on October 12, 1927 to Matt and Mary (Schmidel) Repitz. She was united in marriage to Ernest Swoboda on September 14, 1946. He preceded her in death January 18, 1983. Viola worked at Mirro Aluminum Company for many years until retiring at the age of 73. She loved working in the outdoors around her home & especially enjoyed cutting her lawn. In her younger years, she also enjoyed attending dances and picnics, and playing bingo with friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Glenna (Swoboda) Rettmann; one son & daughter-in-law: Dennis and Mary Swoboda, all of Two Rivers; she is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Tyler Swoboda, and his children: Jianna, Namika, Ella, and Kira; Chad Swoboda; Jason (Janie) Swoboda; Travis (Andrea) Rettmann, and their children: Trevin, Reece, Jovie, and Dax; and Megan (Mike) Cummings, and their children: Maxen, Marcus, Myles, Meridith, and Madelyn. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Elmer (Rita) Repitz and Leonard Repitz.

Private family services were held Wednesday, September 9th at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, assisted the Swoboda family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Aurora Medical Center and the caregivers of Aurora Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate care extended to Viola.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
