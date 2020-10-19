Nancy D. Fletcher, age 66, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center.



Nancy had a deep faith in God. A year before her actual passing, she shared that Jesus told her she was going home to live with Him and with her mother in Heaven. She said this with such conviction, her big blue eyes shining, I know she believed it with all of her heart. She made me believe it too.



Nancy's last 16 months of life were filled with numerous hospitalizations and attempts to help her regain her health. It wasn't to be. Despite her doctor's andcare givers best efforts, Nancy's adrenal insufficiency got worse. She died peacefully on September 29, 2020 at the Clark County Living Center, assisted by Heartland Hospice.



Nancy was born to Guy Carl Fletcher and Dorothy Hattie (Augustin) Fletcher in Milwaukee, WI, on July 11, 1954. Her mother died when she was only 16 years old; but Nancy remembered her lovingly. She credited her mother with encouraging her love of music. Nancy loved to sing the old songs she sang with her mother. In later years, she loved singing "Sunshine in My Pocket" with her favorite caregiver, Denise, at Kramer's Kottage, and "You are My Sunshine," with her guardian, Bonnie. She had a sunny personality that matched her song choices and attracted others to her.



Nancy loved parties, dances and social events. She enjoyed going on many Progressive Travel trips, once going all the way to Walt Disney World in Florida. Nancy was a happy participant in Special Olympics bowling for many years. She also enjoyed crafting, including rug hooking and embroidery.



Nancy worked at CRP Ceramics, then Firehouse Ceramics for many years, where the staff and peers became like family to her. Her favorite day to work was Saturday, when she could get paint supplies for the children who came in to paint figurines. When she couldn't work any longer due to health issues, she missed work and her supervisors, Dean and Virginia very much. She always hoped to return to work one day.



Nancy was predeceased by her parents and had no siblings. She was very happy to reconnect with her cousin, Danny, in recent years.



Thank you to everyone who cared for Nancy. In recent years: Marshfield Medical Center, Clark County Living Center, Heartland Hospice, Inclusa, Alice & Louise's, Three Oaks, and Drake House II. A very special thank you to those people she claimed as family: Denise and Julie at Kramer's Kottage, and Dean and Virginia from Firehouse Ceramics. We will miss her singing, her big smile and her loving spirit.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 am-noon at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 E. Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, Wisconsin. Date will be determined later.

