LIFE REFLECTIONS I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith; Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

The chapel bells were ringing one sunny Spring morning in celebration for the Herron family and the birth of their son, Ellis Lee. The bells welcomed him into this world on April 21, 1929 while the congregation in prayer asked for God's love to fill and guide him all his days. 90 years later, on a cold winter afternoon Ellis left this world at 12:15pm, January 12, 2020. On Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. the chapel bells tolled again, as we honored his tremendous life at the same church and with the same congregation who now will be praying for Ellis and that his soul has the salvation of God's great eternal love.

Ellis grew up in a much quieter and simpler time when neighbor knew neighbor and doors were left unlocked. His family was among the first to choose the thriving oil community of Humble as their permanent home. In fact, Ellis has carried on the family legacy by living in Humble his entire life, excluding the few years he served our country during the Korean conflict. He graduated from Charles Bender High School, before attending Lon Morris College, where he excelled in basketball, and was a tenor in the reputable college choir. Upon graduation, he immediately enrolled in Sam Houston University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business, and then went on to achieve his Master of Arts specializing in Agriculture. When he began work on his Doctorate he was called on by the armed forces. He spent the next four years serving in the United States Navy, and as a Medical Corpman in the United States Marines. Upon returning home from his tour of duty, he was still driven by his love for learning, and it inspired him to become an educator. He taught over thirty years in the Houston Independent School District, and was elected to the Humble Independent School Board, where he served many offices, including chairman, during his tenure.

At the same time he fulfilled a lifelong dream of designing his own home, setting the stage for all the memories to come. He always enjoyed working with his Father on their dairy farm which explains his deep love for cattle. He grew his own hay on the farm and his animals grazed happily under the pecan orchard his Father had planted the year Ellis was born.

After his retirement he was happiest when escaping there for months at a time. It was where he was able to relax and enjoy his cows in a peaceful atmosphere, tucked quietly behind the trees that separated the farm from the ever growing bustle of our thriving city.

Yes Each Sunday and often other days Ellis found himself in the church where the bells first rang at his birth. He sang in the choir for decades and was active in many leadership roles. He was a Sunday School Teacher as well as the Superintendent. He and his wife Jeffalene were awarded a statue of appreciation for the 7 years they spent co-teaching in the Youth Department, and it is proudly displayed in their home to this day. Recently, Ellis was awarded his 60 Year Pin for his participation and service with the Humble Masonic Lodge where he enjoyed helping others, as his Father did before him. Untiring in spirit and service, Ellis was also an active member and Chaplain at the American Legion Lodge #232 for over half a century.

God and Service had true meaning to him, as he lived his life to the fullest. His innate ability to master and answer God's calling was evident as he received training and became an ordained Stephen Minister through his church. Visiting those unable to leave their homes, serving communion, and being a continuously encouraging servant of God, he brought joy to the hearts and souls of so many. In his golden years, when not enjoying adventures at sea or cheering on the Texans, Ellis and Jeffalene entered Chaplaincy training through the church and the Texas Medical Center. Rounding out his many interests and activities, were also many years of service to our local hospitals. It was his dedication and care for others that truly set him apart. As impressive as his achievements are, it was his personal attributes that left the most indelible mark to those fortunate enough to be his family and friends. Ellis Lee was a kind and truly gentle person with a dry sense of humor, who was self depreciating of his achievements, and always willing to help others. He had the unique gift of making the person with whom he spoke feel like they were the only person in the room. Ellis's ability to inspire, encourage, excite, calm, and forgive formed the foundation for many lives. And so it should be no surprise that a man who was so in love with life itself was able to give the greatest gift of all: a life that knows how to love, and how to share it freely.

Ellis leaves to cherish his legacy, his loving wife, Jeffalene, and five children: Patty Lou Sheffield (Hayne), Cynthia Susan Davis (Robert), Rebecca Jane Wood (James), Donna Alyne Alexander, and Ellis Lee Herron Junior. He was blessed to become the Grandfather of so many fine young adults, and the Great Grandfather to even more little loves. He was fortunate to have shared his love with so many, and to be loved in return by a host of family and friends. He will be sadly and sorely missed. Although, Ellis Lee has relocated to Heaven, his body will continue to rest here in Humble, where he has always been: where the pecan orchard grows, and the cows graze, and the chapel bell rings. And until we meet again, his love will reside in each of us.

Ellis's Visitation was held on Sunday, January 19th at Rosewood Funeral Home from 3-5pm. His Memorial Service was held on January 20th at Humble First United Methodist Church at 2pm, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. The Entombment took place at the Rosewood Mausoleum close to 4pm, after the reception.

If you wish to honor Ellis's memory, please consider a gift to the First United Methodist Church, 800 Main Street Humble 77338; Kingwood Assisted Living and Memory Care, 911 Southern Hills Road, Kingwood, TX 77339; or Living Waters Hospice, 23315 Johnson Road, New Caney, TX 77357.