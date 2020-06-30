77, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Norma was born April 1, 1943, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Norman and Leaone Utts. She was the second of three children.

Norma attended the University of Buffalo and earned a degree in Interior Design. After graduation she began a career as an Interior Decorator. Norma moved to Texas and started her own company, O'Donnell Interior Improvements, which was a success for over 40 years.

Norma was a devout Episcopalian and attended Good Shepherd Episcopal Church of Kingwood. She was well known and respected in the community and active in many business organizations and clubs in the Kingwood area.

Norma is survived by her son James E. O'Donnell and his wife Connie of Amherst, NY; her grandson Austin J. O'Donnell of Williamsville, NY; her granddaughters Victoria and Olivia O'Donnell of Amherst, NY; her sister Marjorie Klein and her husband Howard of Naples, Fl; good friend Denise O'Donnell of Williamsville, NY; aunts and numerous cousins as well as her beloved cats, Molly, Monika and Julio.

Norma was preceded in death by her father and mother, Norman and Leaone Utts; and her brother, Thomas Utts.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date after Covid19 restrictions are lifted.