Carolyn Winters

Carolyn Ann WintersJuly 18,1947 - May 19, 2020Carolyn Ann (Keltner) Winters passed on May 19, 2020 at her home of natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born July 18th, 1947 to Clarence and Agnes Keltner. She met the love of her life, Gary Winters when she was 15. The love they had for each other was very evident to all their family and friends. They were inseparable from the moment they met. They married on December 15, 1966 to begin their journey of a lifetime together. They were blessed with two children, Mark and Teresa. Their blessings continued with the arrival of Mark's son, Nickolas and Teresa's daughter, Sarah Ann. Nana loved her grandkids with all her heart. She would do anything she could for them. Her devotion to her husband and children never waivered. Even during her illness, her concern was for her family and not herself.Her first love was always Gary, but a close 2nd was her love for Motorcycles. She and Gary loved long motorcycle trips and traveled to Sturgis 7 times.Carol is survived by her loving husband, Gary, children Mark Winters, Teresa Hernandez; grandchildren Nickolas and Sarah Ann and siblings Mary Vis, Gary Keltner and Charley Keltner. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Agnes Keltner and sister Sharon.You are Free to Breath now mom....We love you!Graveside services will be held Monday June 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at canyon Hill Cemetery.