Clifford M. Wiseman

August 10, 1932 - August 29, 2020

Clifford M. Wiseman, age 88, of Boise passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Neta; sons, Mike and Steve (Lynne); grandchildren, Cameron (Xingrong) and Carie Bulen; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Aiden; sister, Betty Bengeyfield; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"We will meet each other again on the far side of the mountain."





