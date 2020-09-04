Clifford M. Wiseman
August 10, 1932 - August 29, 2020
Clifford M. Wiseman, age 88, of Boise passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Neta; sons, Mike and Steve (Lynne); grandchildren, Cameron (Xingrong) and Carie Bulen; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Aiden; sister, Betty Bengeyfield; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
"We will meet each other again on the far side of the mountain."
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.