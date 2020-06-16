Daniel Johnson

Daniel Jay Johnson

October 4, 1965 - June 6, 2020

Jay passed away Saturday, June 6 at the age of 54 at his home in Huntington, OR with his girlfriend of 25 years, Laura Barr by his side. He had been battling COPD for years.

Jay was born to Donald Robert and Margaret Elaine Johnson in Wichita, Kansas. He had two siblings; Donald Robert and Candice Elaine Johnson.

He spent his childhood in Kansas around a lot of loving family. Then his mother moved them to Kuna, Idaho where he attended high school. His mother remarried to Ron Davis, where Jay gained a half sister; Stephanie Ann Davis. Over the years Jay remained close to his step-dad who later remarried to Denise Davis where he then gained three step brothers; Joshua Dryer, Matthew Dryer, and Dan Davis.

Jay married Stephanie Sue Johnson in 1989 and had three children; Trisha Mae Mowrey, Brian Scott Johnson and Chad Derrick Johnson.

There will be a "Celebration of life" bbq at the home of Dan Davis on Saturday June 20th at 3pm located at 11650 W New Hope Rd, Star, Idaho. Family and friends are welcome to attend. For any questions please call (208) 573-9732





