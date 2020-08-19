Doris Justine Semancik, 88, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at her home in Nampa, ID with her family by her side.
She was born on July 24, 1932 to Charles and Doratha Durning in Saratoga, Wyoming. They moved to Boise, Idaho when she was a young child. She graduated from Boise High School.
Doris married Jim (Henry Austin) Davis in 1949 and they had 3 children, however her first born, Cheri, died at birth. She raised and loved her children Jan and Paul, with all her heart through all the phases of their lives. She also adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attended many of their activities.
Doris worked in retail most of her life starting with CC Andersons (aka Bon Marche, Macy's), then the Bazaar, Wells Department Store, Fred Meyer and others. She loved working with people but her favorite place was with her family. She loved cooking, entertaining, big band music, Christmas, and made the best carrot cake ever! Everyone that met her had their lives touched by her laughter and her love. We will all miss her so deeply.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, daughter Cheri, granddaughter Tiffany and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children: Paul Davis (Lela), Jan Maupin (Jim), grandchildren: Sandi Laursen (Kevin), Kendra Paddock (Jake), Brent Davis (Karen), great grandchildren: Logan, Alexandria, Cadence, Erica, Andrea (Mike), Denny and a great-great grandchild, Owen.
You are invited to attend the service at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd in Meridian on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 am, masks are required at the service. You may also join the family virtually at https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/live/
. A private committal service will be held at Morris Hill Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. Remembrances may be left on Doris' webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
.