Elsie Call Channer
Elsie Call Channer of Marsing, Idaho passed away May 16, 2020, at the age of 93 years. She was born in Riverside, Canyon County, Idaho at her parent's home. She was the daughter of Elbert Vinson Call and Hannah Lucretia Tolman. She was the 13th child of 15 children and the last surviving member.
She met her future husband, Marvin Channer, in Riverside after falling from the top branches of an apple tree that she had climbed to spy on the new boy in the neighborhood. They eventually married August 11, 1944, following Marvin's enlistment in the Marines in WW II. He shipped out the next weekend and Elsie worked many places waiting for him to return.
She was teaching in the Cozy Basin School, a one room school in Riverside, when Marvin returned two years later. They farmed in the Riverside area for a while and then purchased a farm in Marsing, Idaho where they settled for the next 40 years. Elsie helped on the farm and milked the family cows for many years. During these years she and Marvin were blessed with four boys and two daughters who also worked and played on their farm on the banks of the Snake River.
She was active in her Community and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many Church responsibilities throughout her life, including Stake Relief Society President in Caldwell, a Seminary teacher in Marsing, and a Temple worker for 19 years in the Boise Idaho Temple.
During her life she worked as a florist, a nurse's aide, a schoolteacher, school secretary, and business secretary. She loved the out-of-doors and many happy hours were spent there. In the Spring there was picnicking in the Owyhee's, in the Summer there were family reunions at the beach, and in the Fall she enjoyed fishing and hunting with Marvin and the kids. This led to many interesting adventures which included once "staring down" grizzlies with gun in hand! Being a mother and a grandmother was her greatest joy and accomplishment.
Elsie was preceded in death by her spouse Marvin Eugene Channer, Sr.; her son Kim Channer; and two grandsons. She is survived by her sons Marvin Channer, Jr. (Louise) of Nampa, Idaho; Layne Channer (Kathy) of Wasilla, Alaska; David Channer (Cindy) of Farmington, Utah; and her daughters Debra Hollingshead (Ken) of Minersville, Utah; and Lisa Merritt (Brent) of Marsing, Idaho. She has 36 grandchildren, 81 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A viewing will be held at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa, Idaho on Monday, May 18 at 7-9 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the family apologies that a public memorial service is not possible. A private graveside service for immediate family members only will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 19, 2020.