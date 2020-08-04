Lois Diana Heward
April 14 1924 - July 30, 2020
Lois Diana Heward was born on April 14th, 1924 to Mary Alice and George Ludrick Wade in Tetonia, Idaho. She grew up on the family ranch there. After losing her mother at age 13, she helped her father and brother, Dean, with home and ranch work. After high school and at the outset of WWII, she followed Dean to San Diego, California where she found work and lived for the duration of the war.
In 1945, Lois return to the Teton Basin to help family. There she began dating an old friend, Glen Heward, whom she married on November 17th, 1946. The newlyweds moved to Boise for Barber School, and then to Nampa. Nampa remained home for the next 60 years where they raised their three children, and worked and served in their church and community. Glen barbered. Lois worked over the years at Stone Poultry, West Junior High School lunch, JR Simplot, the Idaho State School District, and at Dr. Comstock's as a dental hygienist. Lois's best example was that of a hard worker.
She had many talents, being a polished seamstress, cook and gardener. One of her most beloved pastimes was dancing. Lois's volunteer work included ushering at the Nampa Civic Center, helping make quilts at the Crisis Center, serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and faithfully serving for 20 years with the Hospital Auxiliary at Mercy Hospital (St. Alphonsus), where she was President for one term. In 2018, Lois relocated to Fruitland, Idaho, to be near her daughter, Mary. She enjoyed frequent visits from other family members there.
Glenn Heward preceded Lois in death. She dearly loved her children who survive her: Thomas Mark Heward of Troy, Idaho, Mary Alice Veatch of Fruitland, Idaho, and Deborah Jane Burden of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was proud of her 22 grandchildren who survive her. And she loved at leaves behind 24 great-grandchildren.
Family and Friends are invited to a funeral service in her honor on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. A visitation will take place from 9:40 am - 10:00 am on Thursday Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Our family wishes to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to Horizon Home Care and the hospice caregivers for the tender care they gave our mother during the last six months. Also, a special thanks to the sweet ladies at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living in Fruitland, Idaho, that took such loving and compassionate care of our mother the last six weeks of her life. Donations may be made to the St. Alphonsus' Hospital Auxillary. Remembrances may be shared at www.alsippersons.com
