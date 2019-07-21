Louis (Louie) Richard Jaca

September 27, 1926 - June 30, 2019

Louis (Louie) Richard Jaca, 92, passed away June 30, 2019, in Nampa, ID. Louie was born in McDermitt, NV on September 27, 1926 to Joe and Vicenta (Bea) Jaca. He attended school in McDermitt and Jordan Valley, OR, where in graduated in 1946. After graduation he returned to McDermitt, residing there until his health prompted him to reside in Nampa, ID.

Louie began driving in 1939 at age 13 and worked in the trucking industry with his father until Joe's death in 1984. Louie carried on the family business, running Jaca Truck Lines until he sold the business and officially retired from his semi-trucking career in 1992. Louie continued to serve his clients and friends by hauling cargo with his diesel pickup and trailer. One of Louie's favorite contributions was donating his services to the 4-H kids and their chaperones, transporting them to camp every summer. He also hauled their livestock after the annual Labor Day sale. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bea, sister Irene and

brother Jess. He is survived by his sister Jacqueline Weber, his sister-in-law Aurelia Jaca, nieces Joyce (John) Williams, Jan (Dennis) Harvey, Kathi (Butch) Schaffeld, Lisa (Steve) Harvey, Robin (Shane) Evans and nephew Gary (Trina) Weber, several great and great-great nieces and nephews, aunt Benita Anderson, uncle Lazaro Mendieta, numerous cousins and friends, and his close friend Horacio Delatorre and family. Services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell, ID. There will be a reception immediately following the services. A private burial will be held at a later date at the McDermitt Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the . Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 21, 2019