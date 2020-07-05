Makiland "Kye" Grae Harris

August 19, 1996 - June 26, 2020

Makiland "Kye" Grae Harris, 23 formerly of Middleton, Idaho tragically passed away June 26, 2020.

Kye was a beautiful light taken from us too early. He attended school in Middleton and graduated high school in 2014 from Oil City High Shool, Oil City, Pennsylvania. Kye enjoyed music and singing. He was a top wrestler, ran track and even played football. He loved hiking, hunting and spending time in the Idaho outdoors. Kye was a natural born artist and learned the trade of tattooing while in PA. He became certified under the direction of his father and Ron Sheats, Bad Juju Tattoo, Seneca, PA.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Gibbons and Stepfather, Tim Gibbons of Idaho City, his Father Robin L. Harris, Oil City, PA. His beloved brother, Dae Grae Harris, Franklin, PA. His Sisters; Doryahn Grace Harris, Boise; Elizabeth Gibbons, Idaho City; Allison Gibbons, Caldwell; Jaycee Gibbons, Homedale. Devoted Grandmother, Karen Fenn of Caldwell. His Grammy, Sylvia Gibbons, Naples, FL. He left behind several cherished aunts and uncles, loving cousins and many friends. He was met in Heaven by his Grandpa, Jerry Fenn.

Our Kyebear will be remembered for his warm smile and charisma. Family and close friends are invited to a celebration of Kye's life on July 11, at 5:30 pm in Park Place Park, at 75 Majorie Pl. Middleton, ID.





