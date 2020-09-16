Manuel Villareal Zamora
November 8, 1940 - September 11, 2020
Manuel Villarreal Zamora Jr., 79 of Wilder, Idaho, was united with our Lord on September 11, 2020. He was born November 8, 1940 in Robstown, Texas.
Manuel reunites with the love of his life, Rebecca Trevino, Zamora who lovingly called him "Meme". He resided most of his life in Wilder Idaho. He proudly served in the United States Armed Forces, serving in both the Air National Guard and the U.S. Army. He fought bravely for his country during the Vietnam War.
Manuel was known as a strong and very opinionated man with a love for life. He enjoyed meeting new people and getting to know them and learning about their lives. He always had much to say and was not shy speaking his mind. He acquired many skills throughout his life experiences and prior military training. He was a farmer, laborer, truck driver, and eventually retired after many years working at Darigold.
Manuel was most at ease when he was spending time with family. He enjoyed a home cooked meal and made a routine of visiting loved one's homes where he could always enjoy his favorite dishes. He loved to tell stories and laugh but he always smiled the biggest whenever he had a grandbaby on his lap. Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, and friend to many, you will be missed dearly, RIP "Polaco".
He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Zamora Sr., and his mother Maria Alvessa Villarreal Zamora as well as three brothers, Robert, Ramiro, and Richard Zamora, and three sisters, Irene De Rose, Odilia Quezada, and Bessie Rosas and three children Estella David and Cruz. He is survived by his, two daughters, Diane Zamora-Rabago, and Tyrie Coleman and his son, Hector Zamora., His grandkids Robert, Becky, Michelle, Randy, Carlos, Vincent, Manuel, Greg, Cassandra, Tabitha, Jordan, Christian, and plenty of great-grand kids, and great great-grand kids.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, ID. Funeral service will be held at the Wilder Cemetery on Friday, September 18 at 11:00 am. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com