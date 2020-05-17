Marilyn Kay Lees
November 11, 1936 - May 9, 2020
Marilyn Kay Lees, 83, passed away at home on May 9, 2020 after a battle with bone cancer.
Marilyn faced her recent battle with cancer the same way she faced most things in life; with a determined and pragmatic attitude and the support of a wide network of friends and family. Even though she dealt with pain and frustration, she was always uplifted by near daily visits from friends made over nearly six decades spent in the Treasure Valley.
Marilyn Kay Rundell was born on November 11, 1936 in Haggard, Kansas. She was the youngest of three children and only daughter of Delbert Ira Rundell and Edith (Myrl) Parks. The family lived on a wheat farm in southwestern Kansas until her father's death in 1950. Marilyn and her mother left Kansas in 1957 for a big adventure, following her brothers in moving to Idaho.
Marilyn married David Franklin Lees on April 3, 1960. David and Marilyn celebrated 56 years together in 2016 shortly before David died from prostate cancer.
Marilyn started her career at Farmers Home Administration when she moved to Idaho in 1957. After a 10-year detour to have children, she returned and served in several roles at Farmers Home until her retirement in 1992. Most of her career was spent as a Loan Officer at the Marsing, Idaho branch where she made lasting friendships with co-workers. She helped many families to buy a home or farm when they had no other place to turn. She was very committed to helping people get their start towards a better life.
Marilyn had an incredible artistic talent that began by drawing with her brother when they were kids around the kitchen table at their farm in Kansas. She was an accomplished artist - creating in many different media including oil, watercolors, ink drawing and woodworking. She was a long-time member and former officer of the Nampa Art Guild.
Marilyn loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling adventures around their cabin in Round Valley near Cascade. She was also heavily involved in any and all of her kids' activities including 4H, cub scouts and serving a term as PTA president. She was always the first to jump in to support her family and community.
After retirement, Marilyn and Dave enjoyed golfing and travelling with friends throughout the west. After Dave passed away, Marilyn made many memories with a great group of close friends traveling, painting and playing pinochle and Mahjong.
Marilyn attended Deer Flat Church and was a member of a Life Group. The fellowship and support she received from her church family helped her get through losing Dave and her recent battle with cancer.
Marilyn is survived by her son Mike (Penny) Lees of Seattle, WA, daughter Marla Donnelly of Liberty Lake, WA, two grandchildren, Marcus (Rachel) Lees of Liberty Lake, WA and Mariel Lees of Seattle, WA and two great grandsons, Connor and Rory Lees. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ralph and Deane Rundell.
A memorial service will be planned for this summer when friends and family are able to come together and celebrate Marilyn's life. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Deer Flat Church, 17703 Beet Road, Caldwell, ID 83607
November 11, 1936 - May 9, 2020
Marilyn Kay Lees, 83, passed away at home on May 9, 2020 after a battle with bone cancer.
Marilyn faced her recent battle with cancer the same way she faced most things in life; with a determined and pragmatic attitude and the support of a wide network of friends and family. Even though she dealt with pain and frustration, she was always uplifted by near daily visits from friends made over nearly six decades spent in the Treasure Valley.
Marilyn Kay Rundell was born on November 11, 1936 in Haggard, Kansas. She was the youngest of three children and only daughter of Delbert Ira Rundell and Edith (Myrl) Parks. The family lived on a wheat farm in southwestern Kansas until her father's death in 1950. Marilyn and her mother left Kansas in 1957 for a big adventure, following her brothers in moving to Idaho.
Marilyn married David Franklin Lees on April 3, 1960. David and Marilyn celebrated 56 years together in 2016 shortly before David died from prostate cancer.
Marilyn started her career at Farmers Home Administration when she moved to Idaho in 1957. After a 10-year detour to have children, she returned and served in several roles at Farmers Home until her retirement in 1992. Most of her career was spent as a Loan Officer at the Marsing, Idaho branch where she made lasting friendships with co-workers. She helped many families to buy a home or farm when they had no other place to turn. She was very committed to helping people get their start towards a better life.
Marilyn had an incredible artistic talent that began by drawing with her brother when they were kids around the kitchen table at their farm in Kansas. She was an accomplished artist - creating in many different media including oil, watercolors, ink drawing and woodworking. She was a long-time member and former officer of the Nampa Art Guild.
Marilyn loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling adventures around their cabin in Round Valley near Cascade. She was also heavily involved in any and all of her kids' activities including 4H, cub scouts and serving a term as PTA president. She was always the first to jump in to support her family and community.
After retirement, Marilyn and Dave enjoyed golfing and travelling with friends throughout the west. After Dave passed away, Marilyn made many memories with a great group of close friends traveling, painting and playing pinochle and Mahjong.
Marilyn attended Deer Flat Church and was a member of a Life Group. The fellowship and support she received from her church family helped her get through losing Dave and her recent battle with cancer.
Marilyn is survived by her son Mike (Penny) Lees of Seattle, WA, daughter Marla Donnelly of Liberty Lake, WA, two grandchildren, Marcus (Rachel) Lees of Liberty Lake, WA and Mariel Lees of Seattle, WA and two great grandsons, Connor and Rory Lees. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ralph and Deane Rundell.
A memorial service will be planned for this summer when friends and family are able to come together and celebrate Marilyn's life. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Deer Flat Church, 17703 Beet Road, Caldwell, ID 83607
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 17, 2020.