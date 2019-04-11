Roger M. Sharp

November 13, 1946 - April 7, 2019

Roger Moroni Sharp passed away at the Idaho State Veteran's Home on April 7, 2019 at the age of 72.

Roger was born on November 13, 2019 to May Babbitt in Oakley, Idaho. He was later adopted by George Sharp.

As a child, growing up in rural Idaho and exploring Cassia County and the rugged mountains nearby. He was known for being adventurous and for pushing boundaries with a single-minded goal for exploration.

Roger graduated from Oakley High School in 1965 before serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the Samoan Islands from 1966 to 1968.

After returning home to Idaho in 1968, Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Arizona, he met Maria Schulz, whom he married in 1970 in the Mesa, Arizona temple.

Roger is survived by the eight children whom he raised with Maria: Aimee Bradley (Roger), Lora Stratton (Jeremy), Betsy Johnston (Dave), Tami Smith (Clayton), Roger Sharp II (Amy), Katee Bake (Brandon), Jerry Sharp (Megan) and Mike Sharp (Hannah). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Roger graduated from Boise State University on the Dean's List. He made his career at the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, rising to Lieutenant and working for 25 years, affecting the lives of his patrol officers, peers, friends and the people he touched in his time serving his community.

An open house to honor Roger will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 519 S. 12th Ave. in Caldwell, Idaho on Friday, April 12 from 6 to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in Roger's name to reputable organizations researching cures for Parkinson's and Multiple Sclerosis.